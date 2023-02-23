Top Zelenskyy adviser praises Canada's support for Ukraine, warns of war ramping up

It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine says he's grateful for Canada's support, but worries that Moscow could ramp up the war after the anniversary.

"Canada is extremely supportive, being a country of the G7, being the country that has the most Ukrainians, being the country who immediately helped Ukraine in the beginning of this open aggression and in the beginning of aggression of 2014," Igor Zhovka told CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial in an exclusive interview from Kyiv.

Zhovka also noted the personal ties between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "(Trudeau) has got very good personal relations with President (Zelenskyy). He's been to Kyiv. He knows my country, and … for him, you wouldn't need to tell how important Ukraine is," he said.

Zhovka calls the one-year anniversary of the invasion a "symbolic week" and believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the occasion to remobilize troops.

"Putin, being a man of symbolism, might invent something in his crazy mind about this year. He's planning to have a huge revenge later on end of February, beginning of March, and definitely he will do this. So we are much more prepared," Zhovka said.

In the early days of the war, some military experts speculated that the Russia could take over Kyiv within two weeks. Yet, 365 days later, the capital remains in Ukrainian hands.

"You know, so-called military experts … I will tell to those people, believe in Ukraine. You'll finally have to believe in Ukraine and stop being afraid of Putin."

