Topless climate protesters disrupt Canadian men's soccer game in Vancouver

Two climate protesters walked onto the pitch and partially disrobed during Thursday night's Canada-Curacao soccer game in Vancouver.

The shirtless activists stood at the goalposts at BC Place, disrupting the match for several minutes before they were escorted out of the stadium by security and police.

Both had the words "1,022 days left" written on their bodies, and were partially covered up by stickers. The message was a reference to the words of Sir David King, former chief scientific advisor for the U.K. government, who has warned the next few years "will determine the future of humanity."

The protesters are supporters of Save Old Growth, an anti-logging group that has been behind a number of attention-grabbing demonstrations in B.C., including a pair of hunger strikes earlier this year.

"We're interrupting this game so that people hear this message clearly – our days are numbered," one of the activists, identified as 37-year-old Ever, said in a statement provided by Save Old Growth. "We have only 1,022 days left before irreversible climate breakdown."

The protesters attempted to glue themselves to the goalposts, according to the group. Several supporters have superglued their hands to busy highways across the province's Lower Mainland in recent months in a push for more protections for old-growth forests.

The Canadian men's national soccer team faced off against Curacao days after a friendly match with Panama was cancelled at the last minute over a contract dispute with Canada Soccer.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Alphonso Davies helped the team to a 4-0 win.