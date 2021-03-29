Toppled semi causes delays on QEII near Crossfield

Emergency crews are on scene following a crash on the QEII Highway near the Highway 72 interchange between Crossfield and Airdrie that left a transport truck on its side.

As of 8 a.m., northbound and southbound traffic was backed up between and there were significant delays in the region.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed and the condition of the driver has not been released.

RCMP are warning motorists to drive according to the conditions as highways in the area are slick and wind gusts exceeding 80 km/h have been recorded.