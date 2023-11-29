Toppled White House Christmas tree is secured upright, and lighting show will happen as scheduled
The National Christmas Tree in front of the White House fell down during high winds but later was hoisted back upright, and its lighting ceremony will go ahead as scheduled.
This represents home': housing construction begins at Caldwell First NationHousing construction has begun at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington where 28 residential units are planned as part of Phase One for the new development.
Passenger with measles went through Vancouver International Airport: BCCDCPeople who were on certain flights or were at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) last Thursday may have been exposed to measles, according to an alert from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Halifax Transit services free this weekendAll Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in WaterlooResidents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questionsRookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
Ben Wagner out as Blue Jays radio voice after Sportsnet declines to renew contractThe Toronto Blue Jays will have a new radio voice next season after rights-holder Sportsnet elected not to renew the contract of broadcaster Ben Wagner.
MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinicsThe Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.
Home County future remains up in the air after annual general meetingThe future of the Home County Music and Art Festival remains up in the air. Dwindling donations, shrinking government grants and fewer volunteers taking leadership roles means it can no longer continue in its existing form.
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department saysA fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.