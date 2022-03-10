Torching of Calgary family's lone vehicle captured by surveillance camera

A family of five is attempting to purchase a replacement vehicle after their previous car was set ablaze outside their northwest home.

Brett Holm was set to go to bed late in the evening of March 4 but was startled by what sounded like an explosion in the community of Highwood.

Through his living room window, he saw the BMW sedan he had purchased used just weeks earlier was engulfed in flames.

"We just got the car three weeks ago and I wondered if something electrical happened," Holm told CTV News of his initial thoughts.

After reviewing his surveillance footage, he spotted someone walking up to his car, breaking a passenger side window and placing something inside. Moments later, a second person approached the vehicle and a flickering of light could be seen emanating from within the car. A bright blast of light and visible flames soon followed, and the two suspects ran off as the car burned.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze but the damage to the car was extensive and it's considered a complete write-off. Holm was of the assumption that his insurance would help with a replacement but he soon discovered his insurance did not provide coverage for this type of incident.

Holm, his fiancée and their three young children, including an eight-month-old, lost their only reliable mode of transportation to the torching. He created a GoFundMe campaign to replace his car that he says was worth roughly $3,500, and the initiative has already raise more than $2,000.

The arson unit is investigating the car fire but, as of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and a possible motive has not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding the Highwood car fire of March 4 is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.