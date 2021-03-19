The federal Conservatives' campaign manager says he thinks an election is coming "very, very, very soon."

Fred DeLorey told the party's virtual policy convention Friday that the Liberals are trying to trigger a march to the polls, calling them "cold and calculated."

DeLorey says the party's campaign planning got underway as soon as Erin O'Toole was elected leader -- a campaign DeLorey quarterbacked.

He says the party has nominated 170 candidates so far, and is working on getting their campaign teams as well trained as possible.

DeLorey says that work includes retooling existing campaign technology and finding better ways to identify and get out the vote.

The Conservatives' chief financial officer had previously told delegates the party has the cash to fight the next campaign but will continue with aggressive fundraising efforts to ensure the war chest is well stocked.

With delegates having now heard about the financials and the need to be ready for the campaign, they're now waiting for O'Toole to share the ideas he'll be pitching to voters.He's expected to address the convention later Friday, the first speech directly to the party's grassroots since he became leader last year.

The members have spent two days debating policy ideas, and the mechanics of how the party is run.

They voted in a major change to how they'll select whomever eventually replaces O'Toole.

Previously, all 338 ridings in the country were allocated 100 points, and how many points a leadership candidate received was based on what percentage share of the overall vote they received in the riding.

But that's been jettisoned in favour of a system that will see each riding allocated 100 points or one point per vote cast, whichever is less.

MP Garnett Genuis, who had proposed the change, said ridings with small memberships can't be allowed to have an outsized influence on the race.

The goal of the change, he said, was to ensure leadership candidates get out and hustle to grow the party, as opposed to ridings with small memberships being able to

"This is particularly beneficial for the growth of our party in regions which have had historically lower membership," he said.

"Members become donors and volunteers and I think this will be very helpful in those areas."

The point system was an issue of contention when the Conservative party was formed in a merger of the Progressive Conservatives and Canadian Alliance, and has been fought over at nearly every convention.

It was implemented in favour of a one-member, one-vote approach to ensure leadership candidates didn't just focus on areas with strong membership numbers but got support across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.