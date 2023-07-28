Tornado and downburst confirmed in Essex County, Chatham-Kent

The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a tornado and downburst in three municipalities around Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

An EF1 tornado cut through the northern end of Blenheim on Wednesday and a downburst caused EF1 damage in the Harrow and Kingsville areas.

NTP released the following information after surveying the region on Thursday:

Blenheim tornado

Damage to homes, sheds and trees was reported in Blenheim after a storm passed through at 4:35 p.m . on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. An NTP ground and drone survey was completed on Thursday, documenting a long narrow track of damage, including some crop damage. Damage assessed as EF1 tornado, with an estimated max. wind speed of 160 km/h, track length of 9.77 km and max. path width of 300 m. Tornado motion was from the WSW (approx. 240 degrees).

Harrow-Kingsville downburst

Damage to power poles and trees was reported in the Harrow-Colchester area and eastward to Kingsville after a storm passed through at 3:55 p.m. No injuries were reported. An NTP ground and drone survey was completed on July 27, documenting the reported damage along with damage to barns and crops. Damage assessed as EF1 downburst, with an estimated max. wind speed of 145 km/h.