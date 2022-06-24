Tornado confirmed in southern Sask.: Environment Canada

A tornado touched down near Morse, Sask. on Thursday evening, Environment Canada confirmed Friday.

Environment Canada said it received reports of a tornado approximately 30 kilometres north of Morse around 5:40 p.m. No damage has been reported.

The storm was given a preliminary rating of EF-0.

On the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, EF-0 is the lowest rating for a tornado, with wind speeds around 90-130 km/hr.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating the tornado, alongside the Northern Tornadoes Project. Any additional information about the storm can be reported by calling 1-800-239-0484, sending an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca, or tweeting #SKstorm.

A total of 22 tornado warnings were issued throughout Saskatchewan on Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.

The information about the tornado was provided in a weather summary, which Environment Canada noted may contain preliminary or unofficial information.