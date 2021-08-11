Tornado confirmed near London, Ont. airport

A research team from Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project has categorized a funnel cloud seen Tuedsay as a tornado.

The system that spawned the tornado was spotted east of the London International airport just before three in the afternoon.

The designation was made after a small amount of tree damage was discovered at the scene.

The researchers say it was an EF-0 tornado with maximum wind speeds of about 115 km/h.

An NTP survey team discovered weak tree damage caused by the tornado captured on video near the London Int’l Airport on August 10, 2021. Preliminary EF0 rating with estimated max. wind speed of 115 km/h - track details to be confirmed following full review of survey results. pic.twitter.com/3XeXre4ApK