Tornado, large hail west of Edmonton confirmed by Environment Canada

At least one tornado touched down west of Edmonton Monday night as a severe storm rolled through, prompting warnings and watches for much of western Alberta.

The confirmed tornado swirled in the Wildwood area at 9:30 p.m., stated a morning update from Environment Canada.

"There have been no reports of damage specific to the tornado at this time. This tornado has not yet been given any rating as further investigation is required," the federal department said.

A tornado may have also happened near Cynthia, where a funnel cloud was spotted at roughly 6:05 p.m.

Significant hail fell east of Edson, some of it the size of golf balls and baseballs, Environment Canada said.

Professional stormchaser Aaron Jayjack made sure he was in the area.

"Hail the size of tennis balls destroyed my windshield and it's something I’m used to as a stormchaser. In fact, I try to drive into those hail cores just because I like to experience the hail and the sounds and the impact of the hail," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"Fortunately any tornadoes yesterday were all in the open so even if they were stronger tornadoes yesterday they would have likely only been doing damage to trees."

The rain flooded the mainstreet of Evansburg, about 100 kilometres west of the capital city, forcing some businesses to close and mop up on Tuesday.

Large windshield busting hail moments ago on highway 753 south of Chip Lake, AB. Largest stones are flat like a double stack of baby cakes. #abstorm #hail pic.twitter.com/ou2CYOtfRa

There was also some wind damage reported in the town of Westlock, about 85 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The storm led organizers to cancel the rest of the Lac Ste Anne Pilgrimage, on the one year anniversary of the pope's visit to the annual gathering.

"There were no injuries, and damage is being assessed," a press release from the organizers said.

"This is the first time in modern history that the pilgrimage has been cancelled, but the safety of all pilgrims is paramount. There were about 10,000 campers on site; many of them left and others stayed in the concession, church hall, and shrine."

Anyone with pictures of tornadoes or any damage they may have caused is asked to call Environment Canada at 1-800-239-0484, email storm@ec.gc.ca or tweet #abstorm.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson