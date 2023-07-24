Tornado reported in Chatham-Kent
Two tornadoes touched down as storms ripped through southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.
A survey team investigated reported damage around South Buxton in Chatham-Kent and in Petrolia, Ont. The NTP team says they found evidence of a tornado in each location.
The one in South Buxton has a path of 10.5 kilometres.
It was rated EF-1 with a wind speed of 175 km/h and it caused roof damage to homes and tree damage.
The one in Petrolia, a EF-0, caused crop damage, downed trees and destroyed a barn roof.
With winds reaching 115km/h, it traveled just under three kilometres.
No injuries were reported in either case.
