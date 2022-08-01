Tornado touchdown near Coronation, Alta., confirmed by Environment Canada

Meteorologists confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday evening near a town in east central Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said a tornado touched down approximately five kilometres south of Coronation, Alta., around 5:15 p.m.

Lasting several minutes, initial reporting to the national weather agency indicates the twister moved through cropland with no major damage to any structures.

The tornado was assigned a preliminary rating of EF0, meaning wind speeds can range between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour. It spawned from a line of severe thunderstorms that moved through east central Alberta toward the south, producing localized torrential rain and strong wind gusts.

Hail ranged in size from ping-pong ball to a hen's egg, around 3.5 to five centimetres.

Alberta Emergency Alerts and tornado warnings were first issued for the storm around 3:50 p.m., which passed through the communities of Forestburg, Federal, Galahad, New Brigden, Veteran, Throne, Castor, and Fleet. All warnings and alerts had ended by 6:26 p.m.

The Coronation storm marks the seventh confirmed tornado this year in Alberta, with further storms still under investigation.

Environment Canada is seeking photos or video of the storm and any damage it may have caused. Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-239-0484 or email storm@ec.gc.ca.

Coronation is approximately 265 kilometres southeast of Edmonton or 175 kilometres east of Red Deer.