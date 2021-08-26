Tornado touched down in the Petawawa area in July

Two tornadoes touched down in the Ottawa Valley and the Pontiac region of Quebec last month as severe weather moved through the area.

The Northern Tornadoes Project, founded by Western University in London, Ont. and ImpactWX, says after detailed analysis, it confirms tornadoes touched down in the Petawawa area and in Sheenboro, Quebec on July 15.

Officials say an EF1 tornado touched down in the Petawawa area at 6:15 p.m., with a maximum wind speed of 145 km/h.

"Satellite imagery review revealed a tornado track through a treed area between Petawawa and Chalk River," said the Northern Tornadoes Project. "No witness or damage reports received."

Ten minutes later, the Northern Tornadoes Project says an EF1 tornado touched down near Sheenboro, across the Ottawa River from Petawawa.

"Witness in Petawawa captured video and reported a tornado across the Ottawa River in Quebec," said the Northern Tornadoes Project. "Satellite imagery review revealed a short tornado track through a treed areas southwest of Sheenboro."

The tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 145 km/h.

The Northern Tornadoes Project says powerful storms that moved across Ontario on July 15 were responsible for 10 tornadoes, including in the Ottawa Valley and the Pontiac. In Ontario, the tornadoes occurred between Barrie and Petawawa.

