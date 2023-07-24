iHeartRadio

Tornado warning and watch advisories cancelled in western Alberta


Tornado warning and watch advisories issued Monday night in Yellowhead County have ended.

Edson, Niton Junction, Cynthia, Wildwood and Evansburg had been under the tornado warning when a funnel cloud reported at 6:05 p.m. northwest of Cynthia triggered it. The warning ended at 7:20 p.m. while the watch advisory was cancelled at 7:41 p.m.

The eastern edge of Yellowhead County is 103 kilometres west of Edmonton.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Edson, Niton Junction, Wolf Lake, Cynthia, Brazeau Dam and Wildwood. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to baseball size hail and heavy rain.

