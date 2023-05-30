Tornado warning downgraded in Manitoba region; severe thunderstorm warnings remain

Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a tornado warning for the R.M. of Brokenhead to a severe thunderstorm warning, as several other regions are dealing with severe weather Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado warning was issued at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, and included the communities of Beausejour and Garson. It was downgraded at 4:32 p.m., but ECCC is warning people to stay safe.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” the warning reads. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

Regions currently under a severe thunderstorm warning include Falcon Lake, West Hawk Lake, the R.M. of Springfield, the R.M. of Grey, the R.M. of Macdonald., Pointe du Bois, R.M. of Lac Du Bonnet, R.M. of Reynolds and the R.M. of Whitemouth.

Warnings are issued when thunderstorms are producing or are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.