Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton

Tornado advisories were issued for several central Alberta counties on Wednesday.

Early in the evening, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Yellowhead County, Leduc County, Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin, including O'Chiese First Nation 203 Reserve, Sunchild First Nation, Brazeau Dam, Alder Flats, Winfield, Minnow Lake, Wolf Lake, Cynthia and Elk River.

The alerts all ended by 11 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, there were no confirmed reports of a touch down.

However, heavy rain and hail were reported in some areas.

#abstorm east of Lodgepole at 950pm. Beast and bolts! pic.twitter.com/hbMPlbxANW