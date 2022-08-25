Tornado warning ends for Halton Hills, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Waterloo region
An alert from Environment Canada issued on Thursday just after 2 p.m. warns of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and a risk of a tornado in Waterloo region.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” the weather agency said.
The alert listed possible wind gusts of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour.
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Halton Hills just after 3:30 p.m.
“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” the alert said in part.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
