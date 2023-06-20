Tornado warning ends in western Manitoba
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
A tornado warning is now over east of Brandon.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning just before 10:30 p.m. Monday for the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, which included Neepawa and Carberry.
The warning ended just before 11 p.m.
There is still a severe thunderstorm warning in the area that could produce nickel to ping pong ball size hail, strong wind and heavy rain.
