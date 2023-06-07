Tornado warning ends in western Manitoba communities
A tornado warning in multiple communities in western Manitoba is now over and was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning at 6:30 p.m. for the R.M. of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City, as well as the Riverdale municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland.
Oak River is located approximately 47 kilometres northwest of Brandon.
The warning was in place for just under a half hour before it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.
The severe thunderstorm warning for those areas has also come to an end.
Even though the tornado warning has ended, ECCC said the thunderstorm could bring strong wind, heavy rain and possibly nickel to ping pong ball sized hail.
Before the tornado warning was issued, ECCC also noted a Tornado was confirmed over the weekend near Carberry, Man.
ECCC said around 2:53 p.m. on June 4, a tornado was seen northwest of Carberry. There have been no reports of damage. ECCC has given the twister a rating of EF0.
People are asked to submit pictures or video of damage that may have been caused by the tornado to ECCC.
-
'It always comes back to livability:' Bradford seeks to bring urban planning perspective to TorontoLess talk, more action, is Brad Bradford’s mayoral campaign slogan, and the 36-year-old Toronto city councillor certainly leads an action-filled life.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to KyivPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the fight against Russia as there were signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined him on the trip.
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shootingOttawa police say four men were located at a bar on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotlineAuditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.