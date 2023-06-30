Tornado warning for areas between Edmonton and Red Deer ended

A tornado warning for several areas in central Alberta has ended.

According to the Alberta Emergency Alerts page, the warning was issued at 3:51 p.m. on Friday for areas including Clearwater County, O'Chiese, Sunchild, Breton, Drayton Valley, Brazeau County, and Wetaskiwin County.

According to the warning, a potential tornado was spotted 10 kilometres north of Alder Flats on doppler radar.

The alert also said thunderstorm motion was happening toward the southeast at 30 km/h and communities in the path include Alder Flats and Buck Lake

The warning was ended at 4:16 p.m.

A second warning was also issued for regions south of Calgary, including Okotoks and Aldersyde.

That warning was ended at 4:56 p.m.