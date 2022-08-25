Thunderstorm prompts weather warnings, watches to be issued for parts of GTA

Several weather advisories were issued for some parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday as a thunderstorm moved through the region.

Environment Canada initially issued a tornado warning for Halton Hills and Milton around 3:30 p.m., advising of a thunderstorm capable of producing a twister.

The warning ended just before 4 p.m. and was replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning. It was later downgraded to a watch before it ended around 8:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, Peel Region, Toronto and some areas in York Region were under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada said a thunderstorm that could produce strong wind gusts, pea- to dime-sized hail and heavy rain was passing through the area.

It noted that several areas could see up to 50 millimetres of rain. All weather advisories were lifted before 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a water safety alert due to the storm.

“Due to the rainfall received today morning and the total rainfall expected all rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels,” the TRCA said in its advisory.

“Conditions along watercourses may change rapidly due to heavy downpours in a short amount of time. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies.”

For the rest of the evening, it will be mainly cloudy in Toronto with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Environment Canada said there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and after midnight.

Cloudy conditions continue on Friday with a high of 23 C and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. For the weekend, it will be sunny in the city with a high of 24 C on Saturday and 28 C on Sunday.