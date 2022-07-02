iHeartRadio

Tornado warning for parts of southeast Sask. ends

The tornado warning for parts of southeast Sask. ended around 3:19 p.m. on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 3 p.m. which affected the areas of Radville, Colgate, Goodwater, Lake Alma, Beaubier, Tribune and Oungre.

