Tornado warning issued as severe storm threat continues in Sask.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Assiniboia area Thursday afternoon as the threat of severe thunderstorm activity continues.

“At 2:20 p.m. CST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. Doppler radar indicates strong rotation on a thunderstorm 10 km east of Congress. Hail up to golfball-sized is likely. The thunderstorm is moving northeast at 20 km/h,” Environment Canada said on its website.

@SabeenInTheCity hail in Assiniboia!! pic.twitter.com/uBMT86Hcod

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for areas west of Outlook, Sask. Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada said it was tracking a storm in that area capable of producing strong wind gusts, golf ball sized hail and heavy rain.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for regions northwest of the Battlefords.

Meanwhile, a funnel cloud advisory was issued for areas west of Swift Current Thursday morning.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” Environment Canada said.

Current up tp date watches and warnings can be read here.