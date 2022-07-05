Tornado warning issued for area near Kindersley, Sask.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Kindersley including Kindersley Brock and Flaxcombe, and the R.M. of Oakdale including Coleville.

"At 6:21 p.m. CST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," the agency said in its statement Tuesday.

"The potential tornado is located 10 km east of Smiley and is tracking to the east.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

Environment Canada says to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."