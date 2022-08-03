Tornado warning issued for Barrie and Collingwood areas

A tornado warning has been issued for the Barrie and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 3 p.m.

It has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a number of nearby communities, including Midland and Orillia.

It says that heavy rain with accumulation totals of up to 50 millimetres are possible in some areas.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and torrential rain,” that warning states.

Environment Canada says that an area of severe thunderstorms is currently moving east at 100 kilometres per hour.