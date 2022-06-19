Tornado warning issued in Swan River, watches remain in western Manitoba

A tornado warning has been issued in Swan River, with watches remaining in place for parts of western Manitoba amid severe thunderstorms.

The warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) was issued just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," the warning reads.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

ECCC said its Doppler radar indicates the potential tornado is near Durban, tracking to the northeast at 20 km/h.

Tornado watches that were issued in parts of western Manitoba earlier Sunday afternoon remain in place.

"Severe thunderstorms are forecast to form in an unstable airmass centered over the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border this afternoon, some of which have the potential to produce tornadoes," ECCC said in the tornado watch.

"Strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and large hail will also accompany any severe thunderstorms that form. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

The following areas fall under the tornado watch:

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest

Virden – Souris

ECCC said Manitobans in these areas should be prepared for severe weather and take cover if any threatening weather arrives.

It said in the event of a tornado or tornado warning, people in the area should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor away from outside walls or windows. They should get out of any temporary or free-standing shelters such as mobile homes, vehicles, tents or trailers.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," ECCC said in the watch.