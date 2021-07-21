Tornado warning lifted for Wetaskiwin County, severe thunderstorm warning remains

A tornado warning was issued for Wetaskiwin County Wednesday night, as severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

At 9:06 p.m. a rotating severe thunderstorm that had the potential to produce a tornado was located near Knob Hill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The tornado warning was lowered to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:27 p.m. A severe thunderstorm can produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain.

The storm is moving northeast at 35 km/h and could affect the communities of Knob Hill and Yeoford.