Tornado warning, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches lifted for central and southern Alberta

Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning, along with severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued for parts of east-central and southern Alberta.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," read the warning issued Tuesday afternoon.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are also in place for parts of central and southern Alberta, including Calgary. Heat warnings also remain in parts of northern Alberta.

"Any severe thunderstorms that develop will move toward the east throughout the afternoon and evening," it read

"Thunderstorms will dissipate late (Tuesday) evening. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING from Environment Canada. https://t.co/roM50LLlGs #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/tTu0eNIwPS

— CTV - David Spence (@CTVdavidspence) July 7, 2021