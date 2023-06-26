Tornado warnings downgraded in western Manitoba

Tornado warnings have been downgraded to severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for parts of western Manitoba.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued tornado warnings in the RM of Rosedale including Eden and Kelwood, and the Municipality of McCreary, including Norgate.

The warning said a severe thunderstorm in the area may possibly produce a tornado.

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," the warning read.

Shortly after, ECCC downgraded the tornado warnings for the regions to a severe thunderstorm watch. However, ECCC notes the cluster of severe thunderstorms are still capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and torrential rain.

"This cluster of storms extends from west of Shellmouth to west of Kelwood and is travelling east at 5 km/h," the warning reads.

You can find the current list of Environment Canada watches and warnings in Manitoba online.

A tornado warning was issued earlier in the evening in Riding Mountain National Park and the Municipality of Rossburn, including Waywayseecappo. Within a half hour, this one was downgraded to an severe thunderstorm warning.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and torrential rain," the warning reads. "This cluster of storms extends from west of Shellmouth to west of Kelwood and is travelling east at 5 km/h."

This comes as most of western Manitoba, including the City of Brandon, is under a severe thunderstorm watch or warning.