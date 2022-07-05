Tornado warnings ended for Coronation region
All of the tornado warnings that were in effect for areas near Coronation this afternoon have been ended by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Earlier this afternoon, a tornado was reported near the town of Alliance (approximately 80 kilometres south of Viking). The tornado warning for that storm has ended and is downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.
Funnel clouds have also been spotted in a few areas around the province, including in Red Deer.
Tornado watches (potential for storms to produce a tornado) are in effect for all of east-central Alberta.
The Red Deer area, as well as Drayton Valley-Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House regions, are under a weather advisory relating to the risk of funnel clouds with a low likelihood of touching down.
-
-
Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa todayE-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategyMembers of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership raceThe Conservative Party of Canada's leadership election organizing committee says it has disqualified candidate Patrick Brown from the race. Election committee chair Ian Brodie says in a statement the party became aware of 'serious allegations of wrongdoing' by Brown's campaign that appear to violate financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.
-
North Bay's Rotary Club supports First Nations childrenMembers from the Rotary Club of North Bay spent Tuesday afternoon packaging thousands of meals that will be sent to First Nations communities in the north.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chiefChiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.
-
Calgary 'Karaoke Bus' parking at northwest CTrain station WednesdayCalgary commuters can try singing karaoke on a city transit bus on Wednesday.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: sourceThe Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Six B.C. farmers look for love on reality TVA new CTV reality television show will feature six farmers from British Columbia who are ready for a long-term commitment.