Tornado warnings lifted throughout London region

Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Elgin County Wednesday evening as a powerful thunderstorm rolled through the region.

London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton and Huron-Perth counties were also under tornado warnings earlier in the evening, but those have since been lifted.

As of midnight Thursday, all tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings across southern Ontario had been lifted by Environment Canada.

Heat warnings remain in effect for much of southern Ontario, including Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, and Sarnia-Lambton.

Local regions included in Wednesday's tornado watch:

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Middlesex-London

Sarnia-Lambton

Waterloo-Wellington

Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

In the London area

In London meanwhile, fire crews responded to multiple locations throughout the city where fallen trees had downed power lines, including on Sherwood Avenue and Linwood Street.

London fire, in tandem with the City of London forestry department and London Hydro handled the downed power lines and had asked the public to avoid the area.

Flooding in Port Stanley. This video was shot by my friend Rose Rubini. She gave me permission to post it. #ShareYourWeather #OnStorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/3TTcfWF7rh