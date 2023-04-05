Tornado watch ended for Windsor-Essex, severe thunderstorm watch issued
Environment Canada has ended a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
However a severe thunderstorm watch was issued at 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday.
The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.
Hazards: Wind gusts near 90 km/h. Hail up to nickel size.
Timing: Continuing Wednesday afternoon.
Two lines of thunderstorms are tracking over southern Ontario. These lines of thunderstorms have weakened but still may be accompanied by strong wind gusts and hail. Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area late this afternoon. Large hail can damage property and cause injury.
Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.
Here's the forecast for the next several days:
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: Sunny. High 8.
Saturday: Sunny. High 10.
Sunday: Sunny. High 15.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.
