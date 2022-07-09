iHeartRadio

Tornado watch ends for western Manitoba

Tornado watches have been put in place for parts of western Manitoba. (Source: Environment Canada)

Environment Canada's tornado watch for residents of western Manitoba has ended.

The alert went out just after 3 p.m. Saturday, when meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm across the western part of the province.

The watches were issued for several areas, however severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are still in place.

Environment Canada said the thunderstorm could produce hail up to the size of a golf ball, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.  

