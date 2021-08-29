Tornado watch in effect for several communities across the northeast

Environment Canada says conditions this afternoon and into this evening will produce weather favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes.



The tornado watch was issued for several communities across the northeast including Sudbury, North Bay, and Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and their surrounding areas.



"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," read the alert issued just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."



Environment Canada also listed several potential hazards in the alert including:

Isolated tornadoes

Damaging winds near 100 km/h

Up to Toonie size hail

Locally heavy downpours

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.



Should the alert status be upgraded from a 'watch' to a 'warning,' and in the event of a tornado, Environment Canada recommends you take the following actions:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris

The tornado watch issued for surrounding communities outside major cities include Chapleau Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake, Kapuskasing-Hearst, Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami, Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney, West Nipissing, Superior East region, and Cochrane.



CTV News will continue to provide updates as weather conditions change throughout the day.