Tornado watch issued for areas near North Bay, Greater Sudbury

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch Tuesday morning for North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River. And Greater Sudbury and area was added to the watch early in the afternoon.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes," the statement said.

Hazards to watch for this afternoon and evening include tornadoes, large hail up to ping pong ball size, wind gusts up to 120 km/h and heavy downpours.

"A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move eastward across the regions this afternoon and into the evening," Environment Canada said.

"Some of these storms will likely contain tornadoes. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions:

- Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

- Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Thunderstorm warning

In addition, a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Espanola, Killarney and Manitoulin Island.

"At 11:38 a.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the statement said.

"There is also the risk for a tornado."

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," Environment Canada said.

"Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

