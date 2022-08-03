Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce.

The weather agency said conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms that could produce tornados.

It said large hail and intense rainfall are also possible.

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” Environment Canada said on its website.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for parts of Simcoe County and Parry Sound-Muskoka.

The tornado warning for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale has been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch.