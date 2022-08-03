Tornado warnings lifted for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, risk of severe weather continues

Tornado warnings have been lifted for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Guelph, Erin and southern Wellington County remain under a thunderstorm warning while northern Wellington County and Waterloo Region are under a less severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says winds could gust up to 90 km/h and “tornadoes also can not be ruled out.”

The national weather agency warns rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are possible across the region.

In northern Wellington County up to 75 mm could fall in some areas.

Storms are expected to continue through the evening.

Environment Canada issues tornado warnings when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

