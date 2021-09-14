Tornado watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce

A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado warning for the area.

Environment Canada says a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move east across the regions, adding "this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes," the weather agency states on its website.

Several areas across central Ontario could see large hail, strong wind gusts of 120km/h, heavy rainfall that could amount to 50 millimetres in an hour, and frequent "cloud to ground lightning."

The tornado watch is in effect for the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

The agency recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.