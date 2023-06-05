Tornado watch issued for western Sask.
Residents of the western portion of the province should be on the lookout for tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible,” Environment Canada said in an alert issued just before noon.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency's alert said.
"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."
The tornado watch encompasses areas running from south of Kindersley to north of Meadow Lake and as far east as about Radisson and Big River.
The federal weather service says the storms are a result of a trough of low pressure approaching from Alberta and should persist through the afternoon and into the early evening.
-
Smoke from wildfires sparks health concerns across Simcoe MuskokaEnvironment Canada's special air quality statement remains in effect, and will persist into the weekend, as high levels of air pollution developed in the region due to forest fire smoke.
-
Ottawa plans to hire 120 new paramedics after record 1,806 'Level Zero' events in 2022The city of Ottawa is looking to hire 120 new paramedics over the next three years, as the service deals with a record number of 'Level Zero' events, paramedics wait longer to transfer patients in hospitals and the service sees "unprecedented increases" in call volumes.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morningThe Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.