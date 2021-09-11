Tornado watches issued for several communities across northern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for several communites across the northeast including Greater Sudbury, North Bay - West Nipissing, and the Kirkland Lake area with radar indicating severe thunderstorms capable of producing funnel clouds.



Officials had previously issued a tornado watch for some communities including Elliot Lake - Ranger Lake, Manitoulin, Blind River, and Thessalon, but later removed the alert status. A tornado watch remains in effect for Manitoulin, Blind River and Thesallon.





The warning impacted locations include Matinenda Provincial Park, Tunnel Lake, Smokey Lake, Williamson Lake, Little Chiblow Lake, High Lake, Chiblow Lake and Cataract Lake.



“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” read the Environment Canada alert issued at 3:20p.m.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Tunnel Lake, moving southeast at 70 km/h.”



Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.



Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.



Should threatening weather approach, take cover immediately, as is recommended by the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management.



“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”