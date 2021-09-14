Tornado watches issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado watch for the area.
Environment Canada says a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move east across the regions, adding "this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes," the weather agency states on its website.
Several areas across central Ontario could see large hail, strong wind gusts of 120km/h, heavy rainfall that could amount to 50 millimetres in an hour, and frequent "cloud to ground lightning."
Hydro One says residents should prepare for power outages, adding crews are ready to respond.
"Hydro One is getting crews in place ahead of the storm throughout south and central Ontario."
The tornado watch is in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
The agency recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.