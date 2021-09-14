Tornadoes confirmed in southwestern Ontario
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed a tornado and a downburst in the region following Sunday's storms.
After surveying some of the damage, NTP says the bow echo storm left evidence of an EF1 tornado in Parkhill, Ont. with a weak downburst identified near the end of the track.
The storm tore through the area around 9:55 p.m. with winds gusting up to 150 km/h and caused tree and structural damage.
A second survey was done in Ailsa Craig, Ont. which found evidence of an EF1 downburst. Damage in this area is more widespread, according to NTP. Barns, grain bins and trees were affected.
Among the damage was the Trinity Chapel in Ailsa Craig, which saw its steeple topple to the ground.
In London and surrounding areas there were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines.
-
Police to search home of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi OnoteraThe home of Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, who vanished more than two weeks ago, has been behind police lines for two days.
-
Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association worries mask-wearing could lead to injuriesThe Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association is asking questions about the practicality of masking rules in city rinks.
-
Vote-rich, house-poor: How the federal parties plan to improve GTA housing affordabilityAs Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters. This is what each federal party has put forth to address housing affordability in the GTA.
-
Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decadesThe boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
-
Sask. town using mural paintings to reinvent itself ahead of coal mine and power plant closureThe Town of Coronach is preparing to transition its identity as the coal mine and power plant are slated to close in the coming years.
-
Will B.C.'s vaccine mandate cause hospital staffing shortages? Officials preparing for possibilityThere are concerns that B.C.'s vaccination mandate for health-care facilities will prompt some vaccine-hesitant workers to abandon their posts in the midst of the pandemic – and officials are bracing for that possibility.
-
City of Victoria staff recommend banning off-leash dogs from Gonzales BeachDogs may no longer be able to run free at one of Victoria’s most popular beaches, because City of Victoria staff are recommending council approve a change to a bylaw that would remove Gonzales Beach as an off-leash area.
-
Photographs of northern Ontario artifacts on display at North Bay MuseumHe’s a professor and the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre, but to many people, Bill Steer is known as an avid adventurer.
-
Prince Albert Liberal candidate frustrated with theft and vandalism of signsPrince Albert Liberal candidate Estelle Hjertaas says her signs have been sliced in half, driven over by vehicles, and many have disappeared.