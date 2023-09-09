Toronto actress says Beyoncé 'induced' her labour during 'Renaissance' concert

A Toronto actress is calling Beyoncé her “spiritual doula” after she started having contractions during the Renaissance concert in California on Monday.

Sarah Francis Jones flew back to her second home in Los Angeles in time for Queen Bey’s birthday concert at SoFi Stadium. The choreographer told CTV News Toronto Friday she had scheduled a caesarean delivery – a C-section – for Sept. 10, her due date.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, there’s a possibility that I can go into labour before then,’” Jones said. “I was just focused on having fun at the concert, like I don’t even think our bags for the hospital were fully packed all the way.”

Jones said she was having a lot of fun dancing – dressed in silver from head-to-toe with her partner, Marcel Spears – but noticed something was off during Beyoncé’s “mute challenge” (which is when the entire crowd is supposed to keep quiet after a specific lyric is sung in “ENERGY.”)

“We were having so much fun and then I felt like little contractions. I thought they were Braxton Hicks, or maybe I had gas or something, nothing major,” Jones said, adding she had to take a moment to sit down and fan herself.

The “Hairspray” star said she started feeling like this midway through the concert – “I wasn’t missing the show” – and felt another big contraction during the song “VIRGO’S GROOVE.”

“Which is ironic because I’m a Virgo, the baby’s a Virgo, (and) it’s Beyoncé’s birthday,” Jones said.

After the show ended and the couple got to their car, Jones said it was evident they needed to get to the hospital soon. They quickly picked up a few things from home, and made for the hospital nearby.

Jones said her partner was trying to keep calm, assuring her they will end up going back home and still be good for the C-section scheduled for the weekend. But once they arrived at the hospital, her contractions were two to three minutes apart.

“When we got there, they were like, ‘Yep, you’re dilating, and you’re dilating quickly, so let’s get you ready,’” Jones said.

On Sept. 5, Jones and Spears welcomed their newborn daughter, Nola.

“Her middle name is Renee, short for Renaissance,” Jones added. “We had a different middle name picked out but then after this whole situation happened, we had to do something inspired by Beyoncé.”

The couple shared a series of now viral videos on Instagram, crediting the “Cuff It” singer to inducing Jones into labour.

While home is now in L.A., Jones said she plans to visit her family in Toronto as Nola gets a passport.

“I’ll teach her about ketchup chips and poutine.”