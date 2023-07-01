Toronto air quality advisory dropped

An air quality advisory previously in effect for Toronto has been lifted.

The advisory was issued on Friday during a week that saw intermittent smoky conditions and poor air quality in the city due to forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec.

Environment Canada first issued the air quality warning for Toronto on Tuesday, which remained in effect until Thursday.

The city’s air quality was ranked among the worst in the world at various times throughout the week, according to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, and topped the list at one point on Wednesday.

Canada’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) shows that air quality in the city remains at a level five and could reach level six by Saturday afternoon, which represents a “moderate risk.”

However, for the general population, Environment Canada said there is no need to modify usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

At-risk individuals, including seniors, pregnant people, infants and young children, should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they are experiencing similar symptoms.

Overnight, the AQHI is forecast to drop to a level three or “low risk,” according to Environment Canada data.

The City of Toronto said Friday they would continue to monitor air quality ahead of Canada Day celebrations, which are expected to proceed later in the day.

Meanwhile, air quality warnings have also ended in much of the Greater Toronto Area.