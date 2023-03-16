Toronto airport ranked among the top 10 in North America

One of Toronto’s airports has just been named one of the best in the world.

On Thursday, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport announced it was ranked among the top 10 in two Skytrax World Airport Awards categories this year.

The downtown airport ranked eighth in World’s Best Airports, under five million passengers, and ranked ninth in the Best Regional Airports (North America) category.

“What an incredible honour to be named one of the best airports in the world by Skytrax World Airport Awards,” RJ Steenstra owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport said in a news release.

Notably, Toronto Pearson International Airport was not among the top 10 regional list – instead, the only other Canadian airport that cracked the rankings was Calgary’s transit hub.

Pearson placed 64th among the world's top 100 airports for 2023, dropping 21 spots since last year.

Skytrax’s awards were based on millions of airport survey questionnaires completed by travellers from across the world, covering 550 airports globally.

In the survey, Billy Bishop noted travellers ranked the island airport highly across 39 performance indicators, like fast check-in times, ease of access to the terminal, and courtesy of airport staff.

Congratulations! Being recognized as one of the best airports in the world is a great honour, and it reflects the exceptional services, facilities and amenities offered at Billy Bishop. Well done! https://t.co/CdJamFzRR3