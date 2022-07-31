Toronto Animal Services waives fees for small pet adoptions this weekend
Toronto Animal Services is waiving the its adoption fees this weekend for its rabbits, rats and guinea pigs.
The animal welfare agency said the fee waiving would apply for the more than 30 small pets available for adoption.
The offer, which started on Friday, will end on Sunday.
The agency posted some photos of its fluffy friends onto social media to display the different animals available.
This weekend we’re waiving adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs and rats. If you would like to meet some of our adoptables, like our friends Sammy & Luco here, please give us a call at 416-338-8723 or visit https://t.co/ViA1ZV1eFW pic.twitter.com/TqceMarAnL— TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) July 29, 2022
Despite the pets being small, the agency warned people to be thoughtful about the commitment required to take on a pet.
“It's important to remember that rabbits require a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life,” the agency said on Twitter.
“Always do your research when considering adding a new pet to your household.”
