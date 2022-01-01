Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

A Toronto hospital delivered one of the city’s first babies of 2022 at exactly the stroke of midnight.

Humber River Hospital said parents Sreyphea and Sambaph welcomed their baby boy Maverick at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“The two are thrilled to begin 2022 with their little bundle of joy,” the hospital said.

Only one second after the clock struck midnight, Markham Stouffville Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year.

The hospital posted a photo of baby Ryder James Ang and his happy parents on Twitter.

What an exciting start to 2022! Welcome baby Ryder James Ang, born at Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital at the stroke of midnight - 12:00:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. Congratulations to the Ang family! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/6F7OBMKzjK

In Mississauga, nine minutes into 2022, baby Nathan was born at Credit Valley Hospital, weighing eight pounds and four ounces.

“We are happy to report that baby and mom are healthy and well,” Trillium Health Partners said in a statement.

Nathan’s parents, Anjali and Geril, said, “both of us feel fantastic with a great start to our New Year!”

At 12:26 a.m., North York General Hospital delivered its first baby of the new year. The hospital tweeted a photo of baby Ahmad and his parents Saturday morning, congratulating the family.

Mount Sinai Hospital said its first baby of 2022 was born at 1:36 a.m.

A new year brings new beginnings! We welcomed our first #MountSinaiToronto baby of 2021 at 1:36 a.m.#NewYearsBaby #NewYears2022 @CBCToronto @CP24 @CTVToronto @TorontoStar @GlobalNewsTO @CityNewsTO @TheTorontoSun @680News pic.twitter.com/QoZeU6bMoU

In Vaughan, the Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital welcomed its first-ever New Year’s baby at 3:31 a.m. The hospital first opened its doors in February 2021 exclusively to COVID-19 patients before becoming a full-service hospital four months later.

In a news release, it said baby Amina, weighing in at eight pounds and 11.7 ounces, is the third child for parents Sabira Adel and Ahmed Elbeltagy.