A 60-year-old Toronto-area music teacher is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old multiple times in 2018.

An investigation into the teacher began on Jan. 15 after the victim came forward, York Regional Police said in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon.

“The incidents occurred from May to September 2018 when the victim was 11 years old, during music lessons at a music school located at 9019 Bayview Avenue in Richmond Hill,” police said.

An arrest in the case was made on Wednesday.

Investigators identified the teacher to be Richmond Hill resident Valerii Pradidenco.

“The accused has been a music teacher since 2014 throughout York Region, the City of Toronto and possible elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area,” police said.

Officers said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with further information to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).