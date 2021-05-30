Toronto-area residents charged for illegal gathering in Simcoe County short term rental

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged six Toronto-area residents after busting an illegal gathering in a Simcoe County short-term rental over the Victoria Day long weekend.

OPP says they received a call on May 22 at approximately 10:30pm informing them of several people that had congregated at a residence on Lakeshore Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the gathering was being hosted in a short-term rental and attended by six individuals who were from out of town. Police say the gathering was in contravention of the Reopening of Ontario Act (ROA).

All six individuals were charged, by way of Provincial Offence Notices, with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Reopening of Ontario Act.

Ontario is currently under a provincial stay-at-home order, which prohibits indoor gatherings between those who do not belong to the same household.