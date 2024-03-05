Toronto Argonauts add Drew Tate to coaching staff
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Argonauts added Drew Tate to their coaching staff Tuesday as an offensive assistant.
Tate, a former CFL quarterback, spent last season coaching receivers with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Tate began his coaching career in 2018 at Coastal Carolina before serving as the B.C. Lions quarterback coach in 2019.
Between 2020 and 2022, Tate coached in the Spring League as well as at the University of Tennessee at Martin and Northern Iowa.
Tate played in the CFL with Saskatchewan (2007-08), Calgary (2009-16) and Ottawa (2017). He was part of two Grey Cup-winning teams (2007, 2014).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.
